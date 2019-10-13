Home States Odisha

Fraudster creates Facebook profile of Sundargh Collector, seeks mobile phone 

Kalyan drew attention of the Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra and got the account blocked.

Published: 13th October 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

fake, fraudster

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan has become the latest victim of cyber fraud network with a  miscreant opening a fake Facebook account in his name to dupe gullible users.

The Collector on Friday evening came across the fake profile through which, the fraudster demanded a mobile phone from a local Facebook user.

Kalyan drew attention of the Sundargarh SP Soumya Mishra and got the account blocked. He said the account might have been opened three to four days back and cyber cell of Sundargarh Police is on the job of tracking the con man.

In a post in his original Facebook account, the Collector warned users of the fake account and urged them not entertain any demands.

“Seems that someone already tried to misuse the profile for favours! Request everyone, especially from Sundargarh and Rourkela, and all other places, not entertain any favour, monetary or otherwise.

"I don’t ask and will never ask. Its against my conscience”, he wrote on the social media site.

The Collector also shared screenshots of the Facebook chat between the con man and a user where the former is asking for a mobile phone.

The modus operandi of the miscreant involved using the fake Facebook profile to send friend request to trap people, who would immediately accept the requests thinking it was from the Collector.

It came to light that during chat through the fake account, the miscreants identifying himself as the Collector would ask for costly gifts or financial favours. 

To influence the users further, the fraudster used to say that he was out of Sundargarh district and would return the money on return.

The fraudster initially asked to deliver the gift to the Collector’s residence and immediately after, ask them to deliver at a certain location in Bargarh district through courier.

PayTM customer loses Rs 50,000 in cyber fraud

A PayTM customer Garima Agarwal of Bisra block in Sundargarh district recently found herself on the receiving end of cyber fraud as Rs 50,000 was siphoned off from her Axis Bank account.

The victim in a complaint lodged with Bisra police station on Saturday stated her relatives had made an online purchase and as the delivery was delayed they asked her to track it through the courier company, DTDC. She said through internet search she found a mobile number (8343807935).

Garima said one of the fraudsters posing as a courier agent asked her to make a small payment using the PayTM mobile app service which was linked to her Axis Bank account. She then received a web site link through another mobile number (7903912089) and was told to fill in the required information.

After that she received another message and was asked to forward the same to another mobile number (7304499902).

Garima said she complied and received a message from Axis Bank that Rs 50,000 was credited to her account. Later, she received more messages from the bank stating that Rs 50,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 were debited from her account in four transactions.  

Garima said it appeared the fraudsters linked her PayTM account with theirs and carried out the fraudulent transactions. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Sundargarh Nikhil Pavan Kalyan
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp