Gambling an integral part of Kumar Purnima

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Gambling is an integral part of Kumar Purnima in Silk City. With a few hours to go for the festival, most people in the city have already started gambling in their homes.

Although gambling during Kumar Purnima is considered a tradition by locals, it starts from Durga Puja and continues till Diwali.

For the gamblers, the tradition during festive season lends legitimacy to the otherwise illegal practice. The tradition is also maintained by women.

It is believed that Lord Krishna used to gamble with his queen Rukmini during the festive season and if one does not follow the practice, then he/she may turn into an owl in the next birth.

The stakes range from Re 1 to Rs 1,000.

There are many who save throughout the year for the gambling season. While luck supports a few of them, there are several who lose their savings. There have been instances of people losing their property.

Berhampur SDPO Bishnu Prasad Pati said raids are being conducted on the illegal gambling dens in the city. However, family gambling is allowed.