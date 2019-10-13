Home States Odisha

Hindutva a cultural idea, not religious: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Addressing a gathering of intellectuals on the first day of his nine-day tour to Odisha, Bhagwat said it is difficult to change 130 crore people of the country. 

Published: 13th October 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Calling for a transformation in the society, Sarsanghchalak of Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said such a change needs to start at individual level.

“In order to bring a positive change in society, the change has to begin from individuals. If one’s character inspires people, the society will accept the change,” the RSS chief said.

Addressing a gathering of intellectuals on the first day of his nine-day tour to the State, Bhagwat said it is difficult to change 130 crore people of the country.

The RSS is making a constant endeavour to build nationalistic character among people who can bring a change in society.

Noting that people opposed to RSS have a lot of confusion on the idea of Hindu Rastra, the RSS chief said the Sangh has consistently held that the concept of Hindu Rashtra should not be confused with that of religion.

The Sangh has been clarifying that the idea of Hindu Rastra is in no way similar to countries following Islamic and Christian faith.

Hindutva is a cultural idea and does not confine itself to the narrow definition of religion or even a particular method of worship or faith.

It is representative of culture, philosophy and the way of life of people of this country and this is evident in India for ages, he said.

The Sangh works towards universal brotherhood and the cardinal principle of this brotherhood is unity in diversity.

There was never any conflict with the idea of Hindutva and the world recognised this aspect about India. In its history, India has never been a theocratic state presided by a religious authority.

“The country had allowed Jews and Parsis after being persecuted by Nazis and Muslims respectively to live here peacefully. The Muslims here are the happiest people in the world. This is possible because the Hindus are tolerant and believe in inclusiveness,” he said.

“We have no regrets after being exploited for centuries by foreigners including Moguls. We have to move on, but we must move on together,” he said.

“There are lot of misgivings about Sangh by some people. I invite those people to spare some time to study the activities of Sangh. If they are still not convinced, they are free to make their opinion,” he said.

The RSS chief is here to attend the meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, the highest decision making body of the Sangh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindutva Mohan Bhagwat RSS Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp