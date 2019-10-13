Home States Odisha

Jobless youths duped, one detained in Odisha

Mohapatra had given fake appointment letters to the youths and published their fake attendance sheets and payslips.

PARADIP:  A man was detained by police for duping unemployed youths by promising them jobs.

The accused, Biswaranjan Mohapatra of Kabulpur village within Kujang police limits, posing as the HR Manager of Paradeep International Cargo Terminal Pvt Ltd (PICT), Paradip had assured the local youths that they will be hired in the company as housekeeping attendant, supervisor and other jobs.

Promising them salaries ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, he had sought Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 from each youth.

One of Mohapatra’s victims Sushant Swain said he was appointed as housekeeping attendant in PICT and his salary was fixed at Rs 576 per day.

While he was supposed to get `14,228 inclusive of all allowances, he was assured that his attendance sheet is being maintained and he will get his salary once his job is confirmed.

The assurance was given on his pay slip which had the stamp and signature of DGM and Manager (HR) of PICT.

Several youths on Saturday detained Mohapatra and demanded that their money be returned.

PICT sources said there is no provision to engage housekeeping staff in the company’s office here. The attendance sheet and payslip of the firm are fake.

The company has decided to lodge an FIR with local police station in this regard.

Jatadhari Marine IIC Bharat Behera said the bank passbooks of both Mohapatra and his victims are being verified. No case has yet been registered as no FIR was filed in this connection, he said.
 

