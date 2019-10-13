Home States Odisha

Juvenile crime a headache for Odisha's Ganjam police

89 minors arrested by Berhampur police for committing various crimes between 2016 and 2019.
 

Published: 13th October 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Juvenile crime has emerged as a major cause of concern for police in Ganjam district. 
Two days back, a minor boy of Ankuli area was abducted and assaulted by members of one such outfit calling itself ‘Guru gang’ from Lanjipalli.

Basing on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, Baidyanathpur police nabbed a few members. However, since they were juveniles, they were reprimanded and their parents cautioned about the activities of their wards. 

During investigation, police came to know that the gang has 30 members, all under 18 years, as its members. Their modus operandi was to abduct minors and extort their parents.

The police are investigating whether the gang is headed by an adult or seasoned criminal. 

Psychiatrist Sudeepta Panigrahi said family members and teachers are largely to blame for rise in crimes committed by minors.

“Lack of moral education coupled with absence of proper care by parents and teachers are responsible for such behaviour. The urge to make some quick bucks is another motivation for the juvenile delinquents,” she said.

Government data shows as many as 89 minors were arrested for their involvement in various crimes in Berhampur police district between 2016 and 2019. 

As per researchers, minors are also involved in serious crimes in the district like rape and murder.

On a number of occasions, the desire to lead a lavish lifestyle leads them astray as they take up contract killing, loot, snatching among others to make fast money without realising the consequences. 

A couple of months back, a house was looted of valuables including ornaments and cash by juveniles. Similarly, four motorcycles were lifted from Bada Bazaar area and burglaries reported from Goshaninuagoan Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir and KTM showroom near Nilakanthanagar. Minors were also involved in the murderous attack on a youth near Kanjibari Sahi. 

Last month, Baidyanathpur police had arrested a few minors involved in two theft cases. It was found out that two of them had earlier stolen Rs 5.25 lakh from a cement shop at Goilundi. The money was used for purchasing motorcycles and mobile phones among other luxury goods. 

After arrest, the minors are sent to ‘Balsudhar’ homes where they undergo counselling.

Since most of the juvenile criminals hail from poor families and are school dropouts, the possibility of their return to the world of crime, after their release, cannot be ruled out, said experts who suggested keeping such youth under close watch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Ganjam police Ganjam
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp