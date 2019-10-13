Juvenile crime a headache for Odisha's Ganjam police

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Juvenile crime has emerged as a major cause of concern for police in Ganjam district.

Two days back, a minor boy of Ankuli area was abducted and assaulted by members of one such outfit calling itself ‘Guru gang’ from Lanjipalli.

Basing on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, Baidyanathpur police nabbed a few members. However, since they were juveniles, they were reprimanded and their parents cautioned about the activities of their wards.

During investigation, police came to know that the gang has 30 members, all under 18 years, as its members. Their modus operandi was to abduct minors and extort their parents.

The police are investigating whether the gang is headed by an adult or seasoned criminal.

Psychiatrist Sudeepta Panigrahi said family members and teachers are largely to blame for rise in crimes committed by minors.

“Lack of moral education coupled with absence of proper care by parents and teachers are responsible for such behaviour. The urge to make some quick bucks is another motivation for the juvenile delinquents,” she said.

Government data shows as many as 89 minors were arrested for their involvement in various crimes in Berhampur police district between 2016 and 2019.

As per researchers, minors are also involved in serious crimes in the district like rape and murder.

On a number of occasions, the desire to lead a lavish lifestyle leads them astray as they take up contract killing, loot, snatching among others to make fast money without realising the consequences.

A couple of months back, a house was looted of valuables including ornaments and cash by juveniles. Similarly, four motorcycles were lifted from Bada Bazaar area and burglaries reported from Goshaninuagoan Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir and KTM showroom near Nilakanthanagar. Minors were also involved in the murderous attack on a youth near Kanjibari Sahi.

Last month, Baidyanathpur police had arrested a few minors involved in two theft cases. It was found out that two of them had earlier stolen Rs 5.25 lakh from a cement shop at Goilundi. The money was used for purchasing motorcycles and mobile phones among other luxury goods.

After arrest, the minors are sent to ‘Balsudhar’ homes where they undergo counselling.

Since most of the juvenile criminals hail from poor families and are school dropouts, the possibility of their return to the world of crime, after their release, cannot be ruled out, said experts who suggested keeping such youth under close watch.