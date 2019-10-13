Home States Odisha

Miscreants attempt to loot Odisha Gramya Bank 

Miscreants entered the bank located barely a few metres from a police outpost, by cutting the iron grill at the entrance to the building with a gas cutter.

Published: 13th October 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Unidentified miscreants made a futile attempt to loot Siko branch of Odisha Gramya Bank under Jankia police limits here.

The incident, which took place late on Friday night, came to fore on Saturday morning after some locals noticed the bank’s gate damaged and informed police. 

Miscreants entered the bank located barely a few metres from a police outpost, by cutting the iron grill at the entrance to the building with a gas cutter.

They also managed to break the lock of the bank’s strongroom but could not steal money from its iron chest. 

Khurda SP and a scientific team also visited the spot to investigate the matter.

“Iron chest was found intact and initial investigation suggests the miscreants were not able to lay their hands on any cash. A case has been registered,” said Jankia IIC Satyabrata Lenka.

Police said they are scanning CCTV footage to establish the identity of anti-socials involved in crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Gramya Bank
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp