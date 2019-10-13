Miscreants attempt to loot Odisha Gramya Bank 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Unidentified miscreants made a futile attempt to loot Siko branch of Odisha Gramya Bank under Jankia police limits here.

The incident, which took place late on Friday night, came to fore on Saturday morning after some locals noticed the bank’s gate damaged and informed police.

Miscreants entered the bank located barely a few metres from a police outpost, by cutting the iron grill at the entrance to the building with a gas cutter.

They also managed to break the lock of the bank’s strongroom but could not steal money from its iron chest.

Khurda SP and a scientific team also visited the spot to investigate the matter.

“Iron chest was found intact and initial investigation suggests the miscreants were not able to lay their hands on any cash. A case has been registered,” said Jankia IIC Satyabrata Lenka.

Police said they are scanning CCTV footage to establish the identity of anti-socials involved in crime.