Odisha Police crack whip on labour agents 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Saturday arrested 41 labour sardars (middlemen) from Balangir and Nuapada districts for allegedly trafficking labourers from the State to different parts of the country.

Acting on a tip-off, special police teams raided several haats and public places where labourers were gathered in the two Western Odisha districts and nabbed the middlemen who were busy finalising deals for the season.

“For the first time such an action has been taken against the middlemen trafficking labourers from the State, otherwise cases were generally registered after an incident took place. The focus of the investigation will now be on who are the sub-agents and other persons hand-in-glove with the middlemen,” Director General of Police Bijay Kumar Sharma said.

He added the special drive was launched in a very planned and organised manner to curb victimisation of the labourers.

Police took the action against the accused basing on specific complaints against them like ill-treatment of labourers, not providing them wages and medical facilities, and others.

Labourers, Sharma said, consenting to work outside the State is meaningless if the conditions under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979 are not being fulfilled.

According to the Act, the contractors must ensure regular payment of wages to the workmen, equal pay for equal work irrespective of the gender, suitable conditions of work, journey allowance, among other things.

Nuapada police arrested 16 labour sardars following raids at several places in the district. While five were arrested under Jonk police limits, three under Khariar and Beltukri police limits, two from Komna and Sinapali and one middleman was nabbed from under Boden police limits.

Similarly, 25 were nabbed in Balangir district. While eight labour sardars were arrested in Kantabanji, six from Turekela, five from Belpada, four from Khaprakhol and two nabbed from Lathore.

Northern Range DIG Himansu Kumar Lal said the middlemen were trafficking the labourers to states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

“The drive will help prevent labourer trafficking by the unscrupulous middlemen in the region”, he said, adding that the crackdown will continue.

The middlemen provide Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 to labourers in advance and traffick them to distant places to work.

Although they are promised a monthly salary or daily wage, the labourers were either tortured or not properly paid. They are not allowed to visit their native places to attend any family function or to even meet their ailing relatives.

The drive came following a direction from the DGP as part of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s 5T initiative that aims at achieving progress through Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation. The police had earlier launched a special drive to arrest middlemen lurking around Government hospitals and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the State.

Recent cases

A 60-year-old villager, Chamru Paharia of Tikrapada in Nuapada district was lured by two labour agents, Dolamani Satnami and Bidesi Sunani to work as a construction worker in Maharashtra. They took him to Nagpur during Rath Yatra this year.

Nearly one and a half months back, when Chamru asked the two middlemen for his wages, they did not pay him.

In a heated argument with him recently, Satnami and Sunani chopped five fingers of his right feet and dumped an unconscious Chamru near Nagpur railway station.

A bonded labourer of Bhubanpali village in Bargarh district Kenalu Mallick allegedly died in captivity of a labour contractor Khyamanidhi Kumbhar in Bijakhaman village within Balangir Sadar police limits.

Kumbhar had kept Kenalu in a house in Bijakhaman with the help of another middleman Lakhindra Kumbhar in order to send him to Andhra Pradesh.

However, Kenalu fell sick due to bad food and inhuman living conditions. He died last week after being denied medical help.