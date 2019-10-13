Ranger humiliates timber thief

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Mahavir Road forest ranger Subrat Behera has landed in a soup for assaulting a man, accused of timber theft.

Sources said forest officials had seized timber from Baiginia village in Parjang block and detained one Kailash Behera of Anlakata village in this connection.

Subrat had allegedly asked Kailash to kneel down in the presence of latter’s son on Friday.

He also abused the accused and kicked him. Later Kailash was taken to forest range office where he was lodged in an unhygienic cell for hours.

Kailash was arrested on Saturday. The video of the incident has gone viral. Meanwhile, locals have sought action against the forest ranger. DFO BP Acharya said he will look into the matter.

