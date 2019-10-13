Schoolboy dies in accident on Odisha's Cuttack-Paradip road

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A schoolboy was killed and two others critically injured on Saturday when a speeding truck hit their bicycles on Cuttack-Paradip road.

The incident took place when the three children, aged between eight and 10 years, were on their way to tuition classes. While one of them died on the spot, the two others suffered serious injuries.

Irate locals blocked the road at Barei chowk near Bhutmundei on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway demanding compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased’s next of kin and free treatment for the injured.

Kanhu Charan Mohanty of Phulbelari village and his two friends, Omm Prakash Swain and Divya Kumar Pattnaik, were going to the coaching centre at Bhutmundei Bazaar on their bicycles when a speeding truck coming from Paradip rammed into them.

While Kanhu died on the spot, the others sustained grievous injuries. They were admitted to Kujang hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. All of them are students of Sarswati Sishu Vidya Mandir.

Paradip Lock Police personnel pacified the locals and assured them that their demands will be met. The blockade was later lifted.