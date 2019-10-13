Three feared drowned in Odisha's Saveri river

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Three persons, who had been missing since Friday after a boat capsized in river Saveri, are yet to be traced.

Firefighters continued the search operation on Saturday but to no avail. The three are Manju Kabasi, her sister Manika Kabasi of Niliguda village under Podia block limits and the boatman Raju Podiami.

Manju and Manika, daughters of Raja Kabasi, were returning from Kerlapal weekly market in Chhattisgarh on Friday noon and reached the Saveri bank to take a boat to their village.

While crossing the river, the boatman Raju lost control over the boat due to water current and it capsized.

Receiving information, a rescue team, led by Podia Fire Officer Birendra Kumar Singh, launched a search operation in the night but the three could not be traced.

Police have informed their counterparts in Dornapal, Erabore and Konta police stations in Chhattisgarh about the incident and requested them to carry out search operations.