Youth held from Telangana for kidnapping girl

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Dharmasala police on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old youth from Telangana for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl from Bandhadiha area of the district.

The accused, Manas Ranjan Mallik of Bada Nahanangara village in Bandhadiha gram panchayat, worked as a cook at a hotel in Telangana.

As per a complaint lodged on September 24 by the victim’s father, the girl had gone to attend classes in a junior college and went missing.

Police swung into action and carried out investigation. It was revealed that the minor girl, a student of Plus Two, was in contact with a person.

The call details stated that the accused was staying in Telangana along with the girl.

Later, a team, led by sub-inspector Paramananda Sethy, left for Telangana and conducted raid on a hotel where the accused was working as a cook.

They first nabbed the accused from there and later rescued the minor girl from a rented house near the hotel.

Police brought the two to Dharmasala police station on Friday night and conducted their medical examination.

The accused was then arrested under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. The girl was handed over to her parents.