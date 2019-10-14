500-yr-old banyan tree to be developed as tourist spot

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The 500-year-old banyan tree, known as ‘Sakhibata’, spread over an area of two acre in Bilabalarampur village, will soon be developed as a tourist destination.The area around the tree will be developed at a cost of `50 lakh, said Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma. The project to conserve the sacred grove had hit a hurdle for various reasons in the past.

As per the fresh plan, a road, boundary wall, drinking water facility, security post and a children’s park will be built near the sacred grove. Besides, an ancient temple nearby will be beautified. The emphasis would be on sustainable tourism with the aim to generate jobs for locals.Under Sakhibata Conservation and Development Project, a public convention centre and parking place too will be constructed in the area.

The historic tree has around 700 sub-trunks. With its numerous aerial roots, the banyan tree resembles a forest.According to noted researcher Dr Basudev Das, the banyan tree is a silent witness to the turbulent history of Kendrapara. He said after Khan-i-Duran, the then Subedar of Orissa, razed the Baldevjew temple to build a mosque at the Old Bus stand area in Kendrapara town in 1661, a few devotees and the temple’s priest shifted the idols to Sakhibata.Later the deities were shifted to a new Baladevjew temple, built by Sandha Zamindar at Icchapur village in 1682.