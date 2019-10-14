Home States Odisha

Armed miscreants loot staffers of passenger bus

Additional SP Tushar Kanta Jena said Balasore SP B Jugal Kishore has directed police to probe into the incident.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Armed miscreants intercepted a passenger bus on State Highway 19 at Jamudihisahi Chowk late in the night on Saturday and robbed cash from its conductor at gun point, leaving the passengers terrified.

They also assaulted the driver and conductor of the passenger bus, which was on itr way to Bhubaneswar from Sarat in Mayurbhanj district. Sources said a group of miscreants forced the bus to stop at Jamudihisahi Chowk near Sajanagard by parking their car in front of the vehicle.

Bus driver Girija Prakash said the miscreants came in a car and two bikes. “They forced me to stop the bus by obstructing the way with their car. The miscreants started abusing me for not using dipper light. They then dragged me out of the bus and began to beat me. When the conductor came to my rescue, he was also thrashed,” said the driver.

Later, the miscreants snatched the cash bag, which contained `10,000, from the conductor at gun point before fleeing the spot. On being informed, Nilagiri police rushed to the spot and rescued the bus staff and passengers.

Additional SP Tushar Kanta Jena said Balasore SP B Jugal Kishore has directed police to probe into the incident. On Sunday, Nilagiri police detained a person in this connection and further investigation is on. The miscreants will be nabbed soon, he added.

