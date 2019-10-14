BJP calls bandh over CDMO suspension

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The suspension of in-charge Chief District Medical Officer of Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) Dr Pankaj Patel snowballed into a controversy on Sunday with the BJP vehemently protesting the action. Terming the suspension ‘wrong and arbitrary’, the saffron party called for a six-hour bandh in Sundargarh town on Monday.

However, Media Advisor to the State Government Manas Mangaraj said the action against the erring official should not be politicised. It was based on feedback from patients that they had to get pathological tests done at private labs despite facilities in place at DHH while patient diets were not available, he said.

Sundargarh district president of BJP BK Mishra said Dr Patel devotes his time to the DHH and never indulges in private practice.

“Dialysis service in the hospital was outsourced. If some patients went outside for tests to avoid heavy rush, the outsourced agency should have been held responsible. Dr Patel should have been given a show cause notice to explain his side,” Mishra said.

The DHH is grappling with problems including vacancies of doctors and paramedics. The in-charge medical officer was overburdened with responsibilities ranging from monitoring of sanitary services to administration and treating patients. Before taking action, the government lapses in maintaining the hospital should be addressed, Mishra said.