Home States Odisha

BJP calls bandh over CDMO suspension

The DHH is grappling with problems including vacancies of doctors and paramedics.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The suspension of in-charge Chief District Medical Officer of Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) Dr Pankaj Patel snowballed into a controversy on Sunday with the BJP vehemently protesting the action.  Terming the suspension ‘wrong and arbitrary’, the saffron party called for a six-hour bandh in Sundargarh town on Monday.

However, Media Advisor to the State Government Manas Mangaraj said the action against the erring official should not be politicised. It was based on feedback from patients that they had to get pathological tests done at private labs despite facilities in place at DHH while patient diets were not available, he said.
Sundargarh district president of BJP BK Mishra said Dr Patel devotes his time to the DHH and never indulges in private practice.

“Dialysis service in the hospital was outsourced. If some patients went outside for tests to avoid heavy rush, the outsourced agency should have been held responsible. Dr Patel should have been given a show cause notice to explain his side,” Mishra said.

The DHH is grappling with problems including vacancies of doctors and paramedics. The in-charge medical officer was overburdened with responsibilities ranging from monitoring of sanitary services to administration and treating patients. Before taking action, the government lapses in maintaining the hospital should be addressed, Mishra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp