BJP targets Panchayati Raj Min over PMAY corruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State BJP on Sunday targeted Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Pratap Jena accusing him of promoting corruption in the implementation of rural housing scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Alleging that more than 5000 ineligible people of Mahanga Assembly Constituency, represented by Jena, are beneficiaries of PMAY houses, the saffron party produced documentary evidences, including the inquiry reports of the then Cuttack Collectors regarding irregularities in selection of beneficiaries from 2002 onwards.

Citing an instance, BJP leader Pruthivraj Harichandan, party spokesperson Golak Mohapatra and youth leader Sharada Pradhan said Keshab Jena of Mahanga was a beneficiary of the housing scheme in 2002. Fakira Jena, son of Keshab, became a beneficiary of the scheme in 2014-15. However, Fakira added another floor on the existing house of his father out of the financial assistance received under PMAY, they alleged.

Sharing a list of ineligible beneficiaries of the Constituency with the media, the BJP leaders said some influential people of Nrutanga panchayat under Mahanga block and general secretary of BJD Cuttack unit Trilochan Swain have got benefits under the scheme. Houses of these people have been geo-tagged in the official website of the Government. These people managed to get housing assistance as they are all supporters of the Minister.

A fair probe will reveal how these people cornered the benefit of the PMAY scheme at the cost of the people who are economically backward.

Demanding a probe into the alleged irregularities in PMAY scheme, the BJP urged the Chief Minister to dismiss the Minister.

Producing photographs of several poor people and their kutcha houses, the BJP leaders said many deserving people are in the wait list of nearly two decades as the selection of beneficiaries are made on party line.

Dismissing the Opposition allegation, the Minister said, “It has become a habit of BJP to make baseless allegations. No one will be spared, if found involved in corrupt practices.”

The Minister said the State Government is making all efforts to identify and provide houses to eligible beneficiaries by 2022.