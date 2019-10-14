CDMO suspended, Collector gets notice for Mo Sarkar lapses

By Express News Service

THE State Government on Sunday suspended the in-charge Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Sundargarh and slapped a show cause on District Collector for dereliction of duty and lapses in implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme. Action against the two came after visit of Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra and Secretary in the department of 5Ts VK Pandian to the district headquarters hospital of Sundargarh.

Though it was an announced visit of the high-level committee to stake stock of the ground level execution of Mo Sarkar initiative, the officials received complaints from the patients and their attendants. Basing on the assessment, a showcause notice was issued to Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, while in-charge CDMO Pankaj Patel was placed under suspension. During the visit, Mohapatra and Pandian found that some patients were sent outside for pathological tests required for dialysis though all the diagnostic facilities were available in the DHH. The patients also showed bills and reports to the visiting team. Similarly, the team also found that patients were being provided only breakfast whereas there is provision for meals. In fact, the Government has raised budget for the patient diet.

Official sources said during their visit to the district headquarters hospital in Sundergarh town, Mohapatra and Pandian found that there was dereliction of duty by the CDMO and the supervisor responsibility on the part of the Collector. The action against the in-charge CDMO triggered reaction from Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) which opposed the suspension. OMSA secretary Punyasloka Das said the association welcomes implementation of Mo Sarkar and 5Ts.

“However, doctors should be allowed to present their side before disciplinary action is taken and a probe is also necessary,” he said. In protest, district unit of the BJP has given a call for six-hour Sundargarh bandh on Monday. However, Media Advisor to the Government Manas Mangaraj said the matter must not be politicised. “Mo Sarkar aims to bring transparency and reforms. Negligence and dereliction of duty will attract action,” he said.

Meanwhile, random checks were also carried out in other district hospitals on the day to assess ground level implementation of the initiative. As many as three teams comprising senior officials visited district headquarters hospitals at Puri, Dhenkal and Jajpur to take feedback from patients as well as discuss with doctors on requirement to improve health service and infrastructure.

Health Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda, Officer on Special Duty to the chief minister DS Kutey and Additional Secretary in chief minister’s office (CMO) Rita Rani Mohapatra visited Dhenkanal DHH.

Additional Secretary in CMO Roopa Roshan Sahoo; Joint Secretary, Health, Yamini Sarangi and Deputy Secretary in CMO Manoj Swain went to Puri district hospital. Similarly, OSD to Chief Minister Dilip Mohanty, Joint Secretary, Health Poonam Guha Kumar and Joint Secretary in CMO Aditya Mohapatra visited Jajpur DHH.