Home States Odisha

DPR ready to widen Rangeilunda airstrip

The detailed project report (DPR) for widening of Rangeilunda airstrip is ready.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The detailed project report (DPR) for widening of Rangeilunda airstrip is ready.As per the proposal, the airstrip will be widened up to 1,500 metre from the existing 900 metre by the Public Works Department (PWD). “We have prepared the DPR for expansion of the runway at a cost of `33.39 crore, including `12 crore for land acquisition,” said Assistant Engineer, PWD-II Pratap Mishra. The district administration has been asked to initiate the process of acquiring land for the project. Mishra said the existing airstrip is spread over 40 acre of land. Another 40 acre, including 30 acre of private land, is needed to expand it.

The historic Rangeilunda airstrip is located at a distance of around 12 km from Berhampur. The airstrip was built by the British during Second World War.The runway is currently used by the armed forces, State Government, private companies and VIPs to reach Berhampur and other places in south Odisha.

In 2015, the State Government had decided to increase the length of four airstrips including Rangeilunda to facilitate landing of big aircraft. But the move ran into hurdle in Rangeilunda after villagers of Karapali and Rangeilunda panchayats refused to hand over their land for the project and the stalemate persists.

Comments

