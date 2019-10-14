Eye on security for 10-day Gajalaxmi Puja in K’para

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Festive fever has gripped Kendrapara town with the 10-day long Gajalaxmi Puja getting underway from Sunday.Around 66 pandals have been set up across the town. This year, the focus is on security of devotees thronging the pandals. The authorities concerned have installed 36 CCTV cameras at 12 important locations in the town to maintain law and order and detect traffic violators.

Kendrapara SDPO Rajiv Lochan Panda said the police, if required, will also use footage from CCTV cameras installed in market complexes, petrol pumps, hotels, shops, educational institutions and banks across the town.

As many as 27 platoons of police force have been deployed at strategic locations in the town and near the puja pandals for the safety and security of devotees. Besides, temporary police outposts have been set up at six locations in the town.

With a steep rise in price of raw materials for constructing the pandals and decorating them, the cost of organising Gajalaxmi Puja has gone up this year, said Sangram Dash, a puja committee member.

The tradition of celebrating Gajalaxmi Puja in Kendrapara town was started by a landlord Radhashyam Narendra Srichandan in 1928. “Gajalaxmi Puja by the family members of the landlord is now over 91 years old,” said Sambit Srichandan, the great-great grandson of the landlord.

Later in 1932 , some wealthy residents started celebrating Gajalaxmi Puja at eight places in the town. Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to puja mandaps.