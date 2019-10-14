Farmers seek admin help to fight pests

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Farmers of Jeypore block have urged the district administration to provide pesticides to curb the pest menace in paddy fields in different villages.

Farmers of Dhanpur, Akamba, Randapali, Gadapadar, Amabagurda, Haida and Jamunda panchayat said their crops have been affected by Brown Plant Hopper (BPH) pests. The pest attack has also affected the growth of paddy plants.

They said continuous rainfall in the region has favoured the pest attack to spread and farmers are unable to afford the expensive pesticides to control the BPH.

The farmers appealed to the administration to provide free pesticides for controlling the pests from spreading further.

Earlier, farmers of Kotpad, Kundra and Borrigumma blocks had also complained about the pest menace.

Sources said paddy has been cultivated in over 40,000 hectares land during the ensuing kharif season and over 70 per cent of the crops are now in flowering stage.