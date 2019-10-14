Kumar Purnima celebrated in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: Kumar Purnima was celebrated with traditional fervour in the pilgrim town on Sunday.Unmarried girls wore new clothes and worshipped Lord Kartik with the hope that they will get bridegrooms of their choice. In the evening, ‘Chanda Chakata,’ a sweetmeat made of cheese, lia and khai was prepared and offered to the moon and distributed among the girls.

Earlier, the ritual of ‘Kauri Khela’, a game of dice played between Lord Jagannath and his consort Devi Mahalakshmi, was observed in Sri Jagannath temple. As per tradition, the servitors escorted Devi Mahalakshmi to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple where the ceremonial game of dice was played atop the ‘Ratnasimhasan’ by servitors on behalf of the deities. ‘Kauri’ (small conch shells) were used in the game. As per belief, Lord Jagannath lost the game and was imprisoned in Mahalaxmi temple for a week. It is believed that gambling on Kumar Purnima ushers in good luck and the tradition was kept alive by the residents, who stayed awake through the night to try their luck.