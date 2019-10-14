‘Kumari Bibaha’ tags along with Kumar Purnima festivity

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Notwithstanding modernisation of traditional beliefs and customs, the age-old ritual of ‘Kumari Bibaha Utsav’ (mock marriage ceremony of kids) continues to prevail in several villages of Niali block in the district.The ritual, performed by young unmarried girls, adds extra fun to the excitement of Kumar Purnima celebrations in the region.

On Sunday, more than 150 Kumari Bibahas were performed with pomp in Baharana, Bilasuni, Binishpur, Tarabana, Raniola, Krushnaprasad, Pahanga, Madhab, Olansa, Ratanpur, Jallarpur, Sahanajpur, Khariala and Sithalo villages with the belief that it will help them find handsome and able husband.

The mock marriages are akin to real marriage ceremonies with all rituals and practices. However, the only difference is that the kids who perform the roles of bride and groom are girls. Similarly, minor girls play the role of parents, relatives and other stakeholders such as the priest and barber for solemnising the marriage.

The ritual starts with the groom with his ‘baraat’ reaching the bride’s house in a well-decorated palanquin and a grand procession. The young couple tie the knot in front of their friends and relatives amid chanting of hymns and shlokas by the priest. After the marriage is solemnised, all villagers bless the newlywed couple and take part in the feast following which the last ritual of the bride leaving her father’s home and stepping into her in-laws’ house is conducted. The mock child marriage ceremony is then concluded with all participants returning to their respective homes.

However, even though the ritual holds significance in rural households, it has drawn criticism from various sections of the society. “Such a custom is like superstition in the modern age, reminding one of the condemnable practice of child marriage,” said social worker Prakash Nanda.

The practitioners, on the other hand, clarified that the custom of ‘Kumari Bibaha’ during Kumar Purnima is only to bless them with a happy married life when they come of age.