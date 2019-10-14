MLA’s husband booked

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police have registered a case against Bari MLA Sunanda Das’ husband and two others for allegedly abusing a home guard on duty and giving death threats to him in full public view.

The legislator’s husband Debendra Das was booked after a complaint was filed by home guard Ranjan Kumar Mallick, who is posted in Bari police station, in this regard on Saturday.

“A case was registered at Bari police station against Debendra Das, Zilla Parishad member Ashok Kumar Samal and Balibili Panchayat sarpanch Santosh Kumar Samal following a complaint lodged by home guard Ranjan Kumar Mallick,” said Bari IIC Markand Mishra. They were booked under sections 294, 506 and 34 of IPC and section 3 of SC/ST Act. Jajpur SDPO RN Jena recorded the statement of the victim.