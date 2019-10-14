‘Mo Sarkar’ scan on healthcare continues

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BARIPADA/KEONJHAR: Surprise visits to hospitals by State Government officials under ‘Mo Sarkar’ scheme continued on Sunday as Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Transformation and Initiatives (5Ts) VK Pandian and National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit took stock of the health facilities in Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

In the afternoon, the officials inspected delivery of healthcare in Sundargarh district headquarters hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH). They visited paediatric, medicine and surgical wards in RGH and interacted with patients and their attendants about performance of doctors, availability of pathological tests, supply of food, hygiene and sanitation. The officials also checked two toilets meant for patients at the indoor patient department.

The team Government team also held a close-door meeting with senior doctors of RGH and inquired about the problems faced by them.During the team’s visit, a woman of Sector-20 accused RGH doctors of negligence in providing treatment to her infant grandchild. However, RGH Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Kabi Satpathy refuted the woman’s allegation.

On the day, the officials suspended in-charge Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr Pankaj Patel after a patient in the district headquarters hospital was found going outside for dialysis.In Mayurbhanj, the team inspected health facilities in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital. The officials visited the female medicine ward and interacted with patients and their attendants about the treatment and facilities provided by the doctors. They also interacted with women patients in the paediatric ward.

Later, they held a meeting with the Collector, Chief District Medical Officer and the Hospital Superintendent. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the officials assured to develop infrastructure of the MCH.

A 200-bed ward will soon open at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Besides, the MCH will also have a separate 500-bed ward.

During their tour in Keonjhar, the officials visited the DHH and also had lunch with inmates of Manoj Majari Sishu Bhawan, an orphanage established by then Collector of Keonjhar and former Rajya Sabha Member Pyari Mohan Mohapatra. Sources said the team expressed satisfaction over the health facilities provided to patients in the DHH. The officials directed the Executive Engineer of R&B to install a lift in the paediatric ward. Laying stress on clean toilets in the DHH, Pandian assured that vacant doctor posts in the district will be filled up soon.