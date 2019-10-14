Newborn’s death sparks tension

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension prevailed at Balasore district headquarters hospital following the death of a newborn on Sunday allegedly due to medical negligence.

Parents and relatives of the newborn along with locals staged a protest on the hospital campus alleging negligence by doctors. Sources said Harekrushna Giri of Gokulapur within Balasore Sadar police limits had admitted his wife Suman to the hospital after she complained of labour pain at around 7.30 pm on Saturday. At around 11.30 pm, gynaecologist Sagar Mohapatra, after examining Suman, said the foetus is in suitable position and the delivery will be normal.

In the morning, Suman delivered a baby girl. The gynaecologist on duty RK Baral said the baby had consumed sludge. After some time, the baby was declared dead. Sources said the baby died as consumption of sludge affected her heart. The protest was withdrawn after police personnel from the outpost at the hospital intervened.