Ostracised woman’s last ride in bicycle

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The social evil of caste discrimination does not even spare the dead.Two men were forced to carry their dead sister in a bicycle to the cremation ground in Motigram under Chandahandi block of Nabarangpur district on Saturday as fellow villagers and relatives refused to lend a shoulder. The reason: The woman, 45-year-old Malati Pandye, was ostracised by the community as she had married outside the caste.

After Malati died due to some ailment on Friday night, her brothers Teka and Purusottam waited for several hours for villagers and relatives to turn up at their place. However, no one arrived to help them carry Malati’s body for the last rites.

With no option left, the brothers packed the body in a bag, tied it to the crossbar of their cycle and headed towards the cremation ground as villagers stood in front of their houses as mere onlookers. Later, both men conducted Malati’s last rites.

Malati had married a person of another caste 20 years back following which she was ostracised by her community members. Later, she was deserted by her husband and she came back to live with her brothers.