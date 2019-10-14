Power boats for rescue ops rust away

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Lack of maintenance, has rendered power boats meant for relief and rescue operations during natural calamities, useless in the district.The vessels were handed over to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department. The district has 26 power boats, including four in Chaumuhani, four in Allipingal in Jagatsinghpur block, three in Balikuda and four in Biridi.

The BDOs concerned are the custodians of the vessels while SRC is responsible for their maintenance. Since there have been no floods since 2011 in the district, no steps are being taken for maintaining the vessels. The situation is such that the power boats, which cost `17.50 lakh each, are rusting away.

It is alleged that drivers and helpers have been engaged as domestic help and official work in the block offices and this has hampered the maintenance of the vessels. At Chaumuhani, all the four power boats have been damaged considerably as they are kept on the river bed.

Assistant Engineer of SRC Bijay Kumar Das said maintenance of the power boats has taken back seat owing to staff crunch. He said the BDOs concerned are responsible for safe custody of the vessel.

Deputy Collector (Emergency) Kalyan Saurav Das said the SRC has been emphasising on use of private boats for rescue and relief operations and this has taken a toll on the power vessels.