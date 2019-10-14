Home States Odisha

Power boats for rescue ops rust away

Lack of maintenance, has rendered power boats meant for relief and rescue operations during natural calamities, useless in the district.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

A power boat kept on the river bed in Jagatsinghpur district | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Lack of maintenance, has rendered power boats meant for relief and rescue operations during natural calamities, useless in the district.The vessels were handed over to the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department. The district has 26 power boats, including four in Chaumuhani, four in Allipingal in Jagatsinghpur block, three in Balikuda and four in Biridi.

The BDOs concerned are the custodians of the vessels while SRC is responsible for their maintenance. Since there have been no floods since 2011 in the district, no steps are being taken for maintaining the vessels. The situation is such that the power boats, which cost `17.50 lakh each, are rusting away.
It is alleged that drivers and helpers have been engaged as domestic help and official work in the block offices and this has hampered the maintenance of the vessels. At Chaumuhani, all the four power boats have been damaged considerably as they are kept on the river bed.

Assistant Engineer of SRC Bijay Kumar Das said maintenance of the power boats has taken back seat owing to staff crunch. He said the BDOs concerned are responsible for safe custody of the vessel.
Deputy Collector (Emergency) Kalyan Saurav Das said the SRC has been emphasising on use of private boats for rescue and relief operations and this has taken a toll on the power vessels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp