Rainwater harvesting in Malkangiri village

Tala Gadiali in Mathili block has become the first village of Malkangiri district to have rain water harvesting (RWH) system.

MALKANGIRI: Tala Gadiali in Mathili block has become the first village of Malkangiri district to have rain water harvesting (RWH) system.As many as six RWH pits have been set up on the premises of UGME School in the village. Water conserved in these pits, constructed at an estimated cost of `1 lakh, will be utilised to meet the villagers’ needs during peak summer season.

The Maoist infested Tala Gadiali village has a population of 300 and considering water crisis in the area in summer, it was decided to conserve rainwater. “We have connected terraces and pits near the bore well with a pipe so that rainwater flows into the ground and keeps the bore well well charged within 100-metre radius,” said Udulibeda Panchayat Extension Officer Ashok Kumar Maharana.

Every time it rains, water from the hills and the roads will be collected in these pits. It will also help recharge the overall groundwater level. The pits were constructed in just 10 days under the direct supervision and technical guidance of Assistant Engineer NN Dash.

