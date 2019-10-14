Home States Odisha

Rush for Kartik Brata

Thousands of devotees from across the State have arrived here to observe the month-long Kartik brata, which began from Sunday.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:18 AM

By Express News Service

PURI: Thousands of devotees from across the State have arrived here to observe the month-long Kartik brata, which began from Sunday.

During the holy month, devotees, mostly widows, rise early in the morning and take bath in one of the holy ponds of the town and rush to Sri Jagannath temple to witness Mangal Arati. They spend most of their time listening to ‘Kartik Mahatmya’, a religious text.

The devotees consume one vegetarian meal a day and worship the holy Basil tree. The temple administration has rescheduled the daily rituals of the deities for the convenience of the devotees.
This year, around 3,000 devotees will be observing the ‘brata’ on Government expense. The  administration has accommodated them at the railway tourist shelter, Municipal Kalyan Mandap and Narendrakona.

They will be given ‘mahaprasad’ at the shelters along with free pick up and drop facility to the temple. Earlier, the administration had invited applications from devotees from across the State for enrolling in the Government programme.

