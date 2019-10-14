Separate bins for e-waste sought

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Experts from technical institutions in the city on Sunday urged the State Government to install separate bins for electronic waste (e-waste) in residential areas and educational institutions.

Taking part in the e-waste management round-table organised by city-based civil society organisation Centre for Policy, Governance and Advocacy (CPGA), the experts said proper segregation of wastes will make disposal of e-waste easier. Scientists and researchers from Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET), IIT-Bhubaneswar, NISER Bhubaneswar, SOA, KIIT and Sri Sri University participated in the round-table to put pressure on the Centre and the State Government to formulate policies to reduce, recycle and reuse electronic waste and prevent its hazardous effects on environment.

They said most of the e-wastes are being handled by the scrap dealers. It is the need of the hour to create awareness among the scrap dealers and formulate plan for proper disposal of e-waste.

Although India runs large recycling industry, 95 pc of the e-waste does not go for recycling. There should be attractive schemes from the Government and business firms for the consumers to donate their e-waste for reuse and recycling. Government should allocate more funds towards recycling business and research, they opined.