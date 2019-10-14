Home States Odisha

Separate bins for e-waste sought

Although India runs large recycling industry, 95 pc of the e-waste does not go for recycling.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Experts from technical institutions in the city on Sunday urged the State Government to install separate bins for electronic waste (e-waste) in residential areas and educational institutions.

Taking part in the e-waste management round-table organised by city-based civil society organisation Centre for Policy, Governance and Advocacy (CPGA), the experts said proper segregation of wastes will make disposal of e-waste easier. Scientists and researchers from Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET), IIT-Bhubaneswar, NISER Bhubaneswar, SOA, KIIT and Sri Sri University participated in the round-table to put pressure on the Centre and the State Government to formulate policies to reduce, recycle and reuse electronic waste and prevent its hazardous effects on environment.

They said most of the e-wastes are being handled by the scrap dealers. It is the need of the hour to create awareness among the scrap dealers and formulate plan for proper disposal of e-waste.

Although India runs large recycling industry, 95 pc of the e-waste does not go for recycling. There should be attractive schemes from the Government and business firms for the consumers to donate their e-waste for reuse and recycling. Government should allocate more funds towards recycling business and research, they opined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp