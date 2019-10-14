Standoff continues, coal ops hit

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The ongoing standoff between villagers of Danara and Soloda villagers over loading of trucks has paralysed production and despatch of coal from Balaram mine with Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) incurring heavy losses.

The impasse has also brought coal supply to power plants in Odisha and outside to a grinding halt. MCL officials said there has been a loss of overburden removal to the tune of 1.4 lakh cubic tonne. Similarly, the loss of production was 25,000 tonne and in despatch, the loss amounted to 90,000 tonne since the confrontation between the two villages started some days back.

These two villages, located near Balaram mine, are at loggerheads over coal loading. Locals of Danara want their trucks to be loaded near their village without going to Soloda.

However, Soloda villagers are opposing this demand. Meanwhile, the local administration and police are contemplating action against Danara villagers.