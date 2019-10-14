Survey begins for eviction of Ramgarh slum

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Ramgarh slum, located inside Budharaja Reserve Forest in the city, will soon be evicted.The Forest department has recently started a survey to ascertain the number of houses constructed over encroached land, total area of encroachment, from where the people have come from and other details in the reserve forest.

A comprehensive report will be prepared after the survey and basing on it, the process of eviction would be initiated.Town Range Officer, Sambalpur Gourishankar Dash said so far 35 houses, constructed on encroached land, have been identified.The Ramgarh slum began with a few thatched houses in late 70s’.

The slum has gradually expanded and the thatched houses have been converted into houses with asbestos and RCC roof. The Forest department had conducted a survey to identify encroachers in April, 2014. However, it failed to initiate further steps to evict the encroachers from the reserve forest.

The survey revealed there are 252 houses inside the forest. The names of 700 of the encroachers were enrolled in the electoral rolls and majority of the households have access to electricity and water supply.

The Forest department had planned to move WESCO and Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) seeking explanation from them over illegal electricity and water supply in the reserve forest.

Deriving its name from Bollywood blockbuster Sholay, the Ramgarh slum has choked natural water channels of Budharaja hill posing danger to the ecosystem. Once spread over 133 acre, the reserve forest, a green patch in the heart of the city, has reduced to about 75 acre due to encroachment.