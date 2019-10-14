Wanted criminal nabbed

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police nabbed a wanted criminal after an encounter on Gahanda jungle road under Choudwar police limits on Sunday morning.DCP Akhilsevar Singh said the 28-year-old criminal, Ajay Sahu alias Jitu of Aparna Nagar under Chauliaganj police station and his three accomplices had targeted Lala Lalit Singh and his family members when the latter were returning in a car to Dhenkanal from Puri on September 24.

The miscreants had snatched cash and gold ornaments from a female member of the family after firing at 62-year-old Lala who succumbed to bullet injury at SCB Medical next day.Acting on a tip off on the hideout of the criminals in an abandoned farm house near Gahanda jungle, a team of Choudwar police along with special squad proceeded towards the hideout.

“As the police approached the hideout, Jitu tried to escape on a bike. While police chased him, the criminal opened fire at police and in retaliation, IIC Padmanav Pradhan fired at him. Jiu, who was hit in right leg, fell down,” said the DCP adding that a 9 mm pistol, one live ammunition, an empty cartridge and the motorcycle were seized.