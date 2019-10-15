Home States Odisha

BJP shuts down offices  

Published: 15th October 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

People stand outside the court which was locked by BJP members I Express

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH : Coming out in support of the suspended Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr Pankaj Patel, the BJP on Monday observed a six-hour bandh in Sundargarh town demanding his reinstatement.Patel was suspended for lapses in implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative following visit of a high-level team comprising Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, 5Ts Secretary VK Pandian and National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit on Sunday.

While shops and commercial establishment downed their shutters in solidarity, the protestors picketed and closed all Government offices and courts till 12 pm. Educational institutions, however, functioned normally. Former councillor of Sundargarh Municipality HS Sarangi said schools and colleges were allowed to function normally and vehicular traffic was kept out of the shutdown purview to not cause public inconvenience. 

BJP district president Batakishore Mishra the CDM&PHO was wrongly suspended.  “He has a clean image and a good track record. He was not at fault for the lapses cited in implementation of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative and should have been given an opportunity to explain”, he said, demanding the State Government to address issues of doctor vacancies and other problems plaguing the DHH. “If such adverse conditions prevail, good doctors will not be ready to serve at the DHH”, Mishra added. 

During their visit on Sunday, Mohapatra and Pandian found that some patients were sent outside for pathology tests required for dialysis though all the diagnostic facilities were available in the DHH. The patients also showed bills and reports to the visiting team. Similarly, the team also found that patients were being provided only breakfast whereas there is provision for meals.DHH sources said the suspension order has been received but there is no mention of who would take charge of Dr Patel’s post. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp