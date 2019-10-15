BJP shuts down offices  

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH : Coming out in support of the suspended Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr Pankaj Patel, the BJP on Monday observed a six-hour bandh in Sundargarh town demanding his reinstatement.Patel was suspended for lapses in implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative following visit of a high-level team comprising Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, 5Ts Secretary VK Pandian and National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit on Sunday.

While shops and commercial establishment downed their shutters in solidarity, the protestors picketed and closed all Government offices and courts till 12 pm. Educational institutions, however, functioned normally. Former councillor of Sundargarh Municipality HS Sarangi said schools and colleges were allowed to function normally and vehicular traffic was kept out of the shutdown purview to not cause public inconvenience.

BJP district president Batakishore Mishra the CDM&PHO was wrongly suspended. “He has a clean image and a good track record. He was not at fault for the lapses cited in implementation of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative and should have been given an opportunity to explain”, he said, demanding the State Government to address issues of doctor vacancies and other problems plaguing the DHH. “If such adverse conditions prevail, good doctors will not be ready to serve at the DHH”, Mishra added.

During their visit on Sunday, Mohapatra and Pandian found that some patients were sent outside for pathology tests required for dialysis though all the diagnostic facilities were available in the DHH. The patients also showed bills and reports to the visiting team. Similarly, the team also found that patients were being provided only breakfast whereas there is provision for meals.DHH sources said the suspension order has been received but there is no mention of who would take charge of Dr Patel’s post.