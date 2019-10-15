Home States Odisha

Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary to reopen today

The Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in the district, which was closed for monsoon since August 1, will reopen for the visitors from Tuesday.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in the district, which was closed for monsoon since August 1, will reopen for the visitors from Tuesday.Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Hirakud Wildlife Division Sanath Kumar N, however, said no private vehicles will be allowed to enter the sanctuary area. The visitors can avail the safari vehicles introduced earlier this year, he added.

Two eight-seater open safari vehicles and two 14-seater safari vans have been stationed at the entrance gate of the sanctuary for the visitors. While `2,000 will be charged for each trip in the eight-seater safari vehicle, the visitors will have to pay `2,800 for each trip in the 14-seater van. The tickets for the services are available at the counter, he informed. The DFO said 15 educated youths from the fringe villages have already been provided training as eco-guides. One trained guide will accompany the visitors during the jungle safari. 

The facility is a community managed eco-tourism package and Amjhar Eco Development Committee has been assigned with the responsibility of running the programme under the guidance of forest officials, he said. Sanath said the vehicles of Debrigarh Nature Camp, however, will be allowed into the sanctuary. But the campers can also avail the safari vehicles on payment, he added.

This apart, there are five double-bed cottages and a dormitory with four beds besides an interaction centre in the sanctuary. A two-storey building with eight double bed rooms is also available for tourists.
The sanctuary, which spreads over 353.81 sq km in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts, is located on the bank of Hirakud Dam Reservoir. The sanctuary is home to about 250 types of plants, 40 species of mammals, 234 birds, 41 reptiles, 12 amphibians, 42 fishes, 39 odonates, 85 butterflies and 38 species of spider. 

