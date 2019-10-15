Election fever runs low in Bijepur Assembly 

By Express News Service

BARGARH : The run-up to Bijepur by-poll seems to be bereft of the frenzy that defines Indian elections.

While less than a week remains for the by-poll, there is a visible lack of excitement and enthusiasm among voters in Bijepur, a striking contrast with the past elections in the Assembly segment.

The lack of interest among voters is mainly because a majority are not in favour of three elections within a span of around 20 months. Sunadhar Sahu, a resident of Phiringimal village under Gaisilet block, said the usual enthusiasm among voters is missing this time due to frequent elections. The Assembly segment has witnessed three elections within a period of about 20 months.

Majority of people in Bijepur depend on agriculture for their livelihood. Currently, people are busy in their paddy fields and have no time to show interest for the by-poll. With elections becoming a regular affair and politicians repeating same promises, voters of the region now feel this is a futile exercise and they will not get any benefit from it, Sahu said.

Similar sentiment was echoed by another voter of the constituency Himansu Pardia. Many promises were made both during 2018 by-election and 2019 polls, but nothing has been fulfilled. The situation still remains the same on the ground, he said.The voters had expected development in the constituency after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik won from the seat in 2019 elections. However, all hopes were shattered after Naveen vacated the seat, Parida added.

Political observer and former vice-chancellor of Berhampur University Aditya Prasad Padhi said frequent voting brings dissatisfaction among voters. “It is a human nature and will happen at any place, not only in Bijepur,” he said.Voters expect good response from political parties. The party in power needs to implement poll promises and the one in opposition should provide valid and constructive criticism. However, both are lacking in Bijepur and hence, voters are dissatisfied, Padhi opined.

He further said there should be wider consultation by political parties with conventional leaders while selecting candidates. But this is not being done by any political parties, leaving the voters disillusioned, Padhi added. Bijepur will go to polls on October 21 while the campaigning will end on October 19.