Five ganja smugglers nabbed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: AT least five persons were arrested by Gudari police in Rayagada district for smuggling 224 kg ganja on Sunday. They are Ganapati Patika, his wife Budu Patika and Jitu Kadraka - all belonging to Rayagada district - besides, Dass Singh of Punjab and Santilal of Haryana. Rayagada SP Saravana Vivek M said they were illegally transporting the contraband from the district in an MUV.

He further informed that Ganapati and Budu were habitual offenders and used to supply ganja to Punjab, Bihar, Haryana and Chhattisgarh from Chandrapur block in the district.The MUV, `1 lakh in cash and two mobile phones were seized from them. The SP said ganja cultivation is usually taken up in rural parts of the district by villagers.