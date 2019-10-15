JMB spreading its activities in various States: NIA DG

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Yogesh Chander Modi on Monday said Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) was trying to spread its operations across India and in the last few years its footprint has expanded in Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, among others.

Addressing a meeting of chiefs of the Anti Terrorism Squads (ATS) in New Delhi, Modi said in recent times the JMB has spread its activities in States like Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala in the guise of Bangladeshi immigrants. NIA has shared with States concerned a list of 125 suspects who have close links with the JMB leadership, he said.

Director General of Police Bijay Kumar Sharma also attended the meeting in New Delhi.

A senior Odisha Police officer refused to comment on the matter saying they are yet to look through the minutes of the meeting. Sources said the NIA, whose domain has been to investigate terror cases, has found links of JMB with terror financing and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). During a a workshop on Investigation of terror related crimes here on October 3, Modi had said a check on terror financing will curb militancy and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country to a great extent.Pointing out that without money, no organisation can survive, the NIA Director General said if the funds of militants and Naxals are choked, those outfits will be tactically wiped out.