Home States Odisha

JMB spreading its activities in various States: NIA DG

Director General of Police Bijay Kumar Sharma also attended the meeting in New Delhi. 

Published: 15th October 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Yogesh Chander Modi on Monday said Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) was trying to spread its operations across India and in the last few years its footprint has expanded in Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, among others.

Addressing a meeting of chiefs of the Anti Terrorism Squads (ATS) in New Delhi, Modi said in recent times the JMB has spread its activities in States like Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala in the guise of Bangladeshi immigrants. NIA has shared with States concerned a list of 125 suspects who have close links with the JMB leadership, he said. 

Director General of Police Bijay Kumar Sharma also attended the meeting in New Delhi. 
A senior Odisha Police officer refused to comment on the matter saying they are yet to look through the minutes of the meeting. Sources said the NIA, whose domain has been to investigate terror cases, has found  links of JMB with terror financing and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN). During a a workshop on Investigation of terror related crimes here on October 3, Modi had said a check on terror financing will curb militancy and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the country to a great extent.Pointing out that without money, no organisation can survive, the NIA Director General said if the funds of militants and Naxals are choked, those outfits will be tactically wiped out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp