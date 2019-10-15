Mahanadi boat capsize: 1 goes missing  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, a fisherman was rescued and another went missing after their fishing boat capsized in river Mahanadi near Jobra Barrage on Monday. While the rescued fisherman has been identified as Kailash Behera (40) of Balijhari village in Narasinghpur block, the missing one is Mathuri Behera (50) who belongs to the same locality. Mathuri was staying in the slum near BOSE Colony.

The incident occurred at about 4 pm near Gate no 67. According to sources, there was a sudden surge in water current following which the boat lost control and capsized. While Kailash somehow managed to swim and save his life by clinging to a tree branch nearby, Mathuri went missing. Meanwhile, another fisherman rushed to the spot in his boat and rescued Kailash. Despite search by fire service personnel, Mathuri is yet to be traced out.