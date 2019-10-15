Man, wife assault mother over Rs 1,000

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: AN elderly woman was beaten up by her son and daughter-in-law over `1,000 in Phulbani town. The shameful incident took place on Sunday when the helpless 70-year-old woman Kuntala Nayak visited her son’s house seeking monetary help. Kuntala and her husband Utsab Nayak of Amala Para area in the town have three sons and a daughter. They are staying with the daughter as their sons refused to shelter them.

They, however, had assured their parents of providing them a monthly monetary help of `2,500 every month. While the elder son provided `1,500, the younger son Ramesh Nayak gave `1,000. Ramesh stopped paying his share of money for the last two months and Kuntala visited him on Sunday to know the reason. He and his wife, however, assaulted her outside their house.

They then dragged her inside and beat her up mercilessly. An injured and hapless Kuntala approached the Phulbani Town police and narrated her ordeal. Police the asked the accused son Ramesh and his wife to appear in the police station, but the victim’s daughter-in-law has absconded after getting the police notice.

IIC of the Town police station Naresh Kumar Sahoo said action will be taken against the accused persons for torturing the elderly woman.