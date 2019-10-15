MCI team reviews infra at Baripada MCH

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A three-member team of the Medical Council of India (MCI) on Monday visited Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (PRMMCH) here for an inspection ahead of 2020-21 academic session.The team comprising Professor of Medicine from Tamil Nadu Dr Chennaveerappa P K, Professor of Anatomy from Surat Dr Deepa Sandeep Gupta and Professor of Pathology Dr Swaminathan from Karnataka reviewed the facilities of the medical college.

The team stressed more infrastructure and staff in various departments in addition to that prescribed in the Minimum Standard Requirements (MSR) for the medical college for 100 to 150 admissions.Hospital Superintendent Dr B N Mohapatra said the MCI team has arrived here on a two-day inspection for next year admission session. However, the officials expressed their dissatisfaction over space crunch in the hospital. While the hospital has 340 beds, there are more than 700 in-door patients forcing them to lie down on the floor. The MCH requires more beds to accommodate the patients, he added.

They also expressed discontentment over functioning of blood bank, central sterilisation unit and medical gas pipeline system in the hospital. The team has suggested the hospital authorities to upgrade the existing infrastructure, including girls’ hostel and multi-utility unit.

The officials, however, expressed satisfaction over infrastructure facilities available for out-door patients at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). On the first day, they inspected the central laboratory and pathology, operation theatre, radiography department and different wards. They also visited the administrative and academic blocks of PRMMCH at Rangamatia, 7 km away from the DHH.