Meter checks by CESU at Power House colony  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Central Electricity Supply Utility of Orissa Limited (CESU) on Monday conducted meter check at the quarters of its own staff at Power House Colony here. The checking was conducted at 20 quarters and two offices during which two cases of meter tampering was detected. “After the drive, penalty amount of `45,200 was imposed on the defaulting consumers.

The department will take action against employees concerned,” said an official adding CESU is incurring huge losses due to power theft, which is above the national average. CESU has also implemented a scheme to reward informers with 10 per cent of the total penalty amount realised from the defaulting consumers. Recently, 10 informers were rewarded `28,400 at CESU headquarters here.