Home States Odisha

Minor raped, nude photos circulated

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly raped by a youth in Chahata area under Dharmasala police limits and her nude pictures made viral on social media.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  A 17-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly raped by a youth in Chahata area under Dharmasala police limits and her nude pictures made viral on social media.The incident came to light after the victim’s mother lodged an FIR against two persons at Dharmasala police station on Sunday night. Police have detained a person identified as Nihar for assisting the accused in the offense. 

According to the FIR, one Shaik Kalimuddin of Durgapur-Barabati area took the victim to Nihar’s house in Brahamanbad near Barabati and raped her there at knife-point two months back. Kalimuddin also clicked nude photos of her along with Nihar.“Kalimuddin later threatened my daughter with dire consequences and that he would make her nude photos on social media if she did not extend sexual favours. He had been sexually assaulting her on various occasions by blackmailing her with nude photographs,” the victim’s mother said in her FIR.

Kalimuddin went to work abroad last month and circulated the nude photos on social media.
The victim’s parents came to know about the incident after the nude photos of their daughter became viral on social media following which they approached the police.The police have detained Nihar for interrogation. The accused is working in a Gulf country and steps are being taken to nab him, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp