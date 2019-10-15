Minor raped, nude photos circulated

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly repeatedly raped by a youth in Chahata area under Dharmasala police limits and her nude pictures made viral on social media.The incident came to light after the victim’s mother lodged an FIR against two persons at Dharmasala police station on Sunday night. Police have detained a person identified as Nihar for assisting the accused in the offense.

According to the FIR, one Shaik Kalimuddin of Durgapur-Barabati area took the victim to Nihar’s house in Brahamanbad near Barabati and raped her there at knife-point two months back. Kalimuddin also clicked nude photos of her along with Nihar.“Kalimuddin later threatened my daughter with dire consequences and that he would make her nude photos on social media if she did not extend sexual favours. He had been sexually assaulting her on various occasions by blackmailing her with nude photographs,” the victim’s mother said in her FIR.

Kalimuddin went to work abroad last month and circulated the nude photos on social media.

The victim’s parents came to know about the incident after the nude photos of their daughter became viral on social media following which they approached the police.The police have detained Nihar for interrogation. The accused is working in a Gulf country and steps are being taken to nab him, he added.