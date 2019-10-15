OTET examinees stage stir  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Hundreds of candidates who took Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) examination, conducted online for the first time by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), intensified their protest on Monday by staging a dharna in front of BSE head office here and alleging multiple errors in the question papers.

Activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also extended their support by joining the protest. The candidates alleged that there were multiple errors in the answer key released by the board on October 5. Moreover, they also raised questions on the timing of the answer key release during Durga Puja vacation. Accusing that the blunders in the question papers were “intentional”, the agitators demanded re-evaluation of the answer papers and a rollback of the decision to charge `500 as fee for the same.

Besides, the students also demanded the provision of simultaneous OTET examinations across the State along the lines of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The dharna was withdrawn after BSE Secretary Ramasish Hazra assured to release a revised answer key within 15 days.

Following the leakage of question paper and cancellation of the examination, BSE authorities had decided to make all the Eligibility Tests online. Accordingly, the OTET exam was held online in 45 shifts between August 5 and 18 and the answer keys released on October 5. As per sources, there were 10 errors in the answer keys in each shift.