Pest headache for Kalahandi farmers  

Paddy  and cotton growers of Kalahandi are yet again staring at pest attack. Pests have started infesting the crops that are in different stages of growth. 

Published: 15th October 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Paddy  and cotton growers of Kalahandi are yet again staring at pest attack. Pests have started infesting the crops that are in different stages of growth. Over 2 lakh hectares (ha) of land has been covered under paddy crop in the current kharif season of which, autumn paddy (short and early medium duration) has been grown in 60,000 ha. The rest is covered under winter paddy that is in reproductive stage and prone to pest attack. Farmers said pests like bacterial leaf blight, brown plant hopper, stem borer, cash worm, leaf folder and sheath blight have infested crops. The pest infestation has been seen in 30,000 ha, according to preliminary assessment by the Agriculture department.

Pest Agronomist Janaki Ballav Mohapatra, however, said pest infestation is below economic threshold level (the insect’s population level or extent of crop damage at which the value of the crop destroyed exceeds the cost of controlling the pest) and farmers need not panic now.

He added that an amount of `17.5 lakh has been provided to the district for purchasing pesticides for 5,000 ha of land which will be made available to farmers at 50 per cent subsidy. Mohapatra explained that high temperature during day and low during night is favouring growth of pests. “Indiscriminate application of nitrogenous fertilisers is also aiding pest growth. We are taking steps to make farmers aware of safe application of pesticides and fertilisers”, he said.

Similarly, cotton has been grown in 59,373 ha and the crop is in boll bursting stage. Pests like jassids, aphids, white fly and mealy bugs have been reported in around 20,000 ha of cotton plantation but in a sporadic manner. Specialist (cotton) Narayan Upadhyay said pest infestation in cotton crops is also below the economic threshold level. He added that Government will allocate `25 lakh to cotton farmers of the district to procure subsidised pesticides and this will take care of pest management in 500 ha of land.  Currently, farmers are buying pesticides from their own resources. In August this year, the dreaded fall army worms had damaged standing maize crops in the district.

