RCCI pleads for new industrial estate in Rourkela

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Monday requested the State Government to set up a smart industrial park near the Steel City.The request was made to Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy during a discussion with RCCI representatives on matters relating to development of trade, commerce and industry in Rourkela.While collecting feedback from the members, the Chief Secretary advised RCCI to promote non-mineral based downstream industries for creation of more employment opportunities. The trade and industry body requested the Chief Secretary to direct Industries department for establishment of a new industrial estate as existing two industrial estates (Rourkela and Kalunga) are now fully saturated.

The eight-member team led by RCCI president Prabin Garg and former president Aditya Mohapatra made a strong plea for lowering the power tariff for MSMEs to make them competitive with neighbouring states.

While demanding for regular air connectivity to Rourkela, which is covered under UDAN scheme, the team requested for further upgradation of Rourkela railway station from NSG-3 to NSG-2 level, extension of Hatia-Gorakhpur Maurya Express and Garib Rath Express to Rourkela, plying of a new train from Rourkela to Balasore via Bhadrak and an intercity between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela daily in both directions.The delegation also requested Tripathy for implementation of Sarbakshyama Yojana (amnesty scheme) in Rourkela Corporation area.The Chief Secretary asked departments concerned to examine feasibility of the suggestions made by RCCI.

The State Government’s initiative for private sector investment in high quality tertiary health care has led to establishment of a multi-specialty hospital at Rourkela. The hospital named Jaiprakash Hospital and Research Centre is being developed over a patch of 5 acres. Different departments of the hospital are in various stages of completion. It would be a 300 -bed hospital with an investment of `100 crore. Around 750 persons, including doctors and paramedics, would be employed in the hospital. “The hospital will be fully operational within two months. Cardiac and neuro care would be the focus area of this multi-specialty hospital,” Hospital Director Sanjay Bansal said.