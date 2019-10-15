Home States Odisha

RCCI pleads for new industrial estate in Rourkela

The Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Monday requested the State Government to set up a smart industrial park near the Steel City.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Monday requested the State Government to set up a smart industrial park near the Steel City.The request was made to Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy during a discussion with RCCI representatives on matters relating to development of trade, commerce and industry in Rourkela.While collecting feedback from the members, the Chief Secretary advised RCCI to promote non-mineral based downstream industries for creation of more employment opportunities. The trade and industry body requested the Chief Secretary to direct Industries department for establishment of a new industrial estate as existing two industrial estates (Rourkela and Kalunga) are now fully saturated.

The eight-member team led by RCCI president Prabin Garg and former president Aditya Mohapatra made a strong plea for lowering the power tariff for MSMEs to make them competitive with neighbouring states.
While demanding for regular air connectivity to Rourkela, which is covered under UDAN scheme, the team requested for further upgradation of Rourkela railway station from NSG-3 to NSG-2 level, extension of Hatia-Gorakhpur Maurya Express and Garib Rath Express to Rourkela, plying of a new train from Rourkela to Balasore via Bhadrak and an intercity between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela daily in both directions.The delegation also requested Tripathy for implementation of Sarbakshyama Yojana (amnesty scheme) in Rourkela Corporation area.The Chief Secretary asked departments concerned to examine feasibility of the suggestions made by RCCI. 

The State Government’s initiative for private sector investment in high quality tertiary health care has led to establishment of a multi-specialty hospital at Rourkela. The hospital named Jaiprakash Hospital and Research Centre is  being developed over a patch of 5 acres. Different departments of the hospital are in various stages of completion. It would be a 300 -bed hospital with an investment of `100 crore. Around 750 persons, including doctors and paramedics, would be employed in the hospital. “The hospital will be fully operational within two months. Cardiac and neuro care would be the focus area of this multi-specialty hospital,” Hospital Director Sanjay Bansal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp