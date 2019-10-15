Home States Odisha

Residents resent illegal meat shops in Baripada town

  Illegal butcher shops have mushroomed in Baripada town right under the nose of the municipal administration.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:55 AM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Illegal butcher shops have mushroomed in Baripada town right under the nose of the municipal administration.While the meat shops have become a nuisance for residents, the civic authorities have turned a blind eye to the menace. Unauthorised butcher shops are running openly along busy thoroughfares near MKC High School, KMBM, Kabarsthan, Kalimandir Sahi, Madhuban, Deuli Road, Takatpur, Darghadehi Chowk, Mantri Chowk and in several residential areas. Residents alleged that most of these shops are operating in unhygienic surroundings and the waste is not disposed of properly. 

An illegal butcher shop in Baripada town

These meat shops display the slaughtered animals in the open with the carcasses hanging out, drawing flies to it. The health wing of the district administration does not inspect the quality of meat being sold in these unhygienic places, the residents alleged. This apart, animals are slaughtered in full public view, which is a traumatising experience for commuters including schoolchildren using the roads. Goats being slaughtered in the open at the roadside is a daily affair.

Sources said there is a designated slaughterhouse of the municipality in the town but a few shops operate from here. Due to inaction of the municipal authorities, there has been a rise in the number of roadside meat sellers in the town.

Environmentalist Vanoo Mitra Acharya said the waste materials generated from these meat shops are polluting the surroundings and enhancing health risks as these are not being properly disposed. The district administration should take immediate measures to stop this illegal practice, he added.

Contacted, Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality Saroj Kumar Das feigned ignorance about the mushrooming of illegal meat sellers in the town. He said there is a designated slaughterhouse at Day-night market near Kacheri in the heart of the town. Two more slaughterhouses at Station Bazaar are under construction and renovation of another is in progress.

