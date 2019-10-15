Rs 400-cr health package for three south districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a `400-crore package for improvement of health infrastructure and services in Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts basing on the feedback from patients and doctors under the Mo Sarkar programme. A high level team had also visited the three southern Odisha districts to take stock. The Chief Minister said there will be detailed planning for a composite hospital with 500 beds. The bed strength will be increased to 700 in 24 months.

Besides, rest shed for attendants will be constructed in the present campus of the medical college and hospital as an interim measure. Staff quarters and transit home will also be constructed in the composite campus of the medical college and hospital, the Chief Minister said and added that five ambulances and three Mahaprayan vehicles will be provided to the hospital.

The bed strength of the Koraput district headquarters hospital (DHH) will be increased to 250 and a new ward will be constructed above the existing building. Besides, staff quarters and rest shed for attendants will be constructed. The DHH will be provided two more ambulances. Doctors’ accommodation, transit home and rest shed for attendants will be constructed at the Malkangiri DHH where the bed strength will be increased to 200.

Besides, a bus will be run from Motu to Malkangiri every day, the Chief Minister announced. Bed strength of Nabarangpur DHH will be increased to 200. A new 200-bed hospital building will also be constructed, the Chief Minister said and announced proposal for construction of rest shed for attendants. The DHH will be provided with three ambulances and Mahaprayan vehicles each.

The Chief Minister had made 120 telephone calls after the Mo Sarkar programme was launched on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary day. Stating that the Government focused on police and health services under the Mo Sarkar programme in the beginning, he said the response has been overwhelming. As a part of the strategy, the Chief Minister had sent senior officers across the State with a directive to cover at least 15 districts. “The feedback on people’s participation has been very inspiring and the response by both police and health functionaries in the field very encouraging,” he said.