SP turns Good Samaritan, saves lives of accident victims  

Balasore SP B Jugal Kishore on Monday turned a Good Samaritan by saving the lives of an elderly man and his daughter who sustained grievous injuries in a road accident within Soro police limits. 

A video grab of the SP lending a hand to carry the injured man to Soro hospital

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Balasore SP B Jugal Kishore on Monday turned a Good Samaritan by saving the lives of an elderly man and his daughter who sustained grievous injuries in a road accident within Soro police limits. 
Sixty-year-old Kailash Chandra Sahu of Achyutapur village in Soro was on way to the local college with his daughter for her admission when their bike was hit by an unknown on NH-16 near Begunia Chowk at around 11 am. While the vehicle sped away after causing the accident, the profusely bleeding father-daughter duo was lying in a pool of blood on the highway. 

The SP, who was travelling to Soro to attend a district level grievance committee meeting, saw them on the road and stopped his vehicle. Finding that both were critically injured, he immediately rushed them to Soro hospital in his vehicle and directed the doctors there to provide immediate treatment to them. 

Sources said condition of both Sahu and his daughter is now stable. On the day, the video of Jugal Kishore carrying the injured went viral on social media. Locals have appreciated the SP’s noble act.

