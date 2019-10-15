Woman delivers twins on hospital verandah  

By Express News Service

BHADRAK : A woman on Monday delivered twins on the verandah of Bhadrak district headquarters hospital (DHH) after the ambulance failed to turn up in time.The woman, identified as Ranulata Khillar of Taladumuka village in Tihidi block, had come to the DHH at around 11.30 am after developing symptoms of pre-term labour. She was examined by the doctors who found that she had multiple pregnancy.

Deeming her condition critical, the Gynaecologist referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.Family members of Ranulata then tried to contact 108 and 102 ambulance services but failed.

They later managed to contact a private ambulance and brought the woman to the verandah of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OG) ward for arrival of the vehicle. However, she delivered one of the baby girls there.

On being informed, the doctor along with other medical staff rushed to verandah and helped her deliver the other baby. Following the incident, tension flared up in the hospital as locals accused the DHH authorities of medical negligence.Later, both the babies were shifted to Special Newborn Care Unit while the mother was admitted to Post-natal ward.

In-charge Chief District Medical Officer Dr Arjya Mishra said the woman was shifted to the ground floor of OG ward by her attendants against the advice of the doctor. After she gave birth to one of the twins, the Gynaecologist asked the attendants to shift her back to the labour room. But they refused.Condition of the woman is stable and both the babies have been referred to SCBMCH, Dr Mishra added.