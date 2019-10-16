For selfie sake, police, criminal in one frame

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tries to bring about behavioural change in policemen through Mo Sarkar initiative, the men in khaki seem to let him down big time. An inspector-ranked officer of Puri left the State Police red-faced when his selfie with a murder accused went viral on the social media.

Bulu Munda, who was Inspector in Charge of Asatarang police station, chose to get in the selfie act with Radha Mohan Biswal, prime accused in the murder case. Once the matter went viral, a peeved Director General of Police BK Sharma placed him under suspension for his “serious misconduct.”

According to police, an argument had erupted between two groups over a dispute which turned violent on October 5 night. Members of one group attacked Dilip Swain of Athatira and his father with sharp weapons. A seriously injured Dilip was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to a health care facility in the Capital where he succumbed. Dilip’s father, Sadhu Swain, sustained injuries in the incident.

Biswal was the prime accused in the case. On Monday, he was arrested but during the process, Munda reportedly clicked the selfie with the murder accused in the police van.

When Puri SP Uma Shankar Dash learnt about the matter, he immediately shifted the Inspector to district headquarters. According to Dash, Munda’s action sent a wrong message to the public. Such a picture can make the victims feel apprehensive about the future outcome of the case. “It is not only about the picture but protocols must be strictly followed while arresting and escorting an accused,” the SP said.

After the State Police Headquarters was intimated about it, Munda was placed under suspension by the DGP. Biswal is believed to be accused in a few more criminal cases in the past which obviously police were aware of.

As if that was not enough, his processing of arrest in the murder case was wrong too. While his face should have been covered to enable any test identification parade for witness evidence, he was seen sporting sun-glasses in the selfie. The embarrassing incident also raised questions about criminal-police nexus.

Astaranga Police had registered a case in this regard under Sections 294, 302, 307, 323, 324, 341 and 34 of IPC. After the crime, the miscreants had attempted to flee in a car but met with an accident following which they abandoned the vehicle and escaped. Police later seized the car along with the knife used in the crime from the spot.