Home States Odisha

For selfie sake, police, criminal in one frame

Police later seized the car along with the knife used in the crime from the spot.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tries to bring about behavioural change in policemen through Mo Sarkar initiative, the men in khaki seem to let him down big time. An inspector-ranked officer of Puri left the State Police red-faced when his selfie with a murder accused went viral on the social media.

Bulu Munda, who was Inspector in Charge of Asatarang police station, chose to get in the selfie act with Radha Mohan Biswal, prime accused in the murder case. Once the matter went viral, a peeved Director General of Police BK Sharma placed him under suspension for his “serious misconduct.”
According to police, an argument had erupted between two groups over a dispute which turned violent on October 5 night. Members of one group attacked Dilip Swain of Athatira and his father with sharp weapons. A seriously injured Dilip was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to a health care facility in the Capital where he succumbed. Dilip’s father, Sadhu Swain, sustained injuries in the incident. 
Biswal was the prime accused in the case.  On Monday, he was arrested but during the process, Munda reportedly clicked the selfie with the murder accused in the police van.

When Puri SP Uma Shankar Dash learnt about the matter, he immediately shifted the Inspector to district headquarters. According to Dash, Munda’s action sent a wrong message to the public. Such a picture can make the victims feel apprehensive about the future outcome of the case. “It is not only about the picture but protocols must be strictly followed while arresting and escorting an accused,” the SP said. 
After the State Police Headquarters was intimated about it, Munda was placed under suspension by the DGP. Biswal is believed to be accused in a few more criminal cases in the past which obviously police were aware of. 

As if that was not enough, his processing of arrest in the murder case was wrong too. While his face should have been covered to enable any test identification parade for witness evidence, he was seen sporting sun-glasses in the selfie. The embarrassing incident also raised questions about criminal-police nexus. 

Astaranga Police had registered a case in this regard under Sections 294, 302, 307, 323, 324, 341 and 34 of IPC. After the crime, the miscreants had attempted to flee in a car but met with an accident following which they abandoned the vehicle and escaped. Police later seized the car along with the knife used in the crime from the spot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp